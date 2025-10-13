Gas prices hit a 2025 low in Michigan, down 17 cents from last week

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan have hit a new 2025 low, with the average driver paying $2.92 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel.

That's down 17 cents from last week, 16 cents from this time last month, and 37 cents from this time last year.

For a full 15-gallon tank of gas, drivers are paying an average of $43, down $14 from last year's highest prices.

Average gas prices in metro Detroit are down, with the average price being $2.93 per gallon, down 13 cents from last week and 48 cents from this time last year.

Here's a look at the priciest and cheapest gas prices across the state:



Most expensive gas price averages: Ann Arbor ($3.04), Jackson ($2.94), Marquette ($2.93)

Least expensive gas price averages: Grand Rapids ($2.84), Flint ($2.84), Traverse City ($2.89)

For more information on gas prices near you, click here.