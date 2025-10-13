Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Gas prices hit a 2025 low in Michigan, down 17 cents from last week

David Duprey/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bob Krueger holds up a gasoline pump nozzle for a photo after filling up a tank at his gasoline station in Clarence, N.Y., Monday, March 7, 2011. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan have hit a new 2025 low, with the average driver paying $2.92 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel.

That's down 17 cents from last week, 16 cents from this time last month, and 37 cents from this time last year.

For a full 15-gallon tank of gas, drivers are paying an average of $43, down $14 from last year's highest prices.

Average gas prices in metro Detroit are down, with the average price being $2.93 per gallon, down 13 cents from last week and 48 cents from this time last year.

Here's a look at the priciest and cheapest gas prices across the state:

  • Most expensive gas price averages:  Ann Arbor ($3.04), Jackson ($2.94), Marquette ($2.93)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Grand Rapids ($2.84), Flint ($2.84), Traverse City ($2.89)

