Gas prices hit new 2022 high in Michigan & metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan hit a new 2022 high, according to AAA Michigan. The average price of gas in the state is now $3.37 per gallon, which is 20 cents more than this time last month and 87 cents more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, AAA said prices also increased to $3.37 per gallon, about 12 cents more than last week's average and 91 cents more than this time last year.

The average price for a 15-gallon tank of gas is now around $50, down about $1 from when prices were their highest last November, according to AAA.

Data from the Energy Information Administration found gas stocks grew and gas demand dropped, but crude oil prices continue to rise.

"Crude oil prices hit $90 a barrel putting upward pressure on Michigan pump prices pushing them to a new 2022-high," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If crude prices continue to climb, pump prices will likely follow suit."