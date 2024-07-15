Gas prices hold steady across metro Detroit over the past week

Gas prices in metro Detroit and Michigan rose slightly over the past week, according to the latest data from AAA Michigan.

The agency reports that gas prices in the state went up just a cent from last week to an average of $3.58 per gallon. That's 1 cent less than last month and 3 cents less than this same time last year.

In metro Detroit, prices dropped about 1 cent to an average of $3.54, which is 5 cents less than this time last year.

According to AAA, data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand dropped and gas production increased.

"With the state average holding steady, Michigan motorists are seeing gas prices similar to what they were this time last week," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Tepid gasoline demand and waffling oil costs may lead to some short-term stability in pump prices."

