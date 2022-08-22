Gas prices hold steady in metro Detroit after weeks of decline

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in the State of Michigan dropped slightly while metro Detroit prices held steady, according to the latest weekly report from AAA Michigan.

According to AAA, prices in the state are down 4 cents to an average of $3.9 per gallon. That's 57 cents cheaper than last month but still 75 cents higher than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, prices stayed at $3.99 per gallon, which is 68 cents higher than this time last year.

"While Michigan motorists continue to see some relief at the pump, the decreases appear to be slowing down," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If demand increases as we head into the close of summer, motorists could see prices rise slightly."