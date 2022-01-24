Gas prices hold steady in metro Detroit, averaging $3.21 per gallon

(WXYZ) — The average gas price in Michigan jumped 9 cents, setting a new 2022 high, according to AAA Michigan.

According to the organization, prices in Michigan are now an average of $3.24 per gallon, 13 cents more than this time last month and 96 cents more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, prices held steady at an average of $3.21 per gallon, which is 90 cents more than this time last year.

Data from the Energy Information Administration found gas stocks rose, but gas demand also rose. That small rise in demand put it in the typcial range for winter driving season.

"Despite an increase in gasoline stocks, higher crude oil prices helped put pressure on Michigan pump prices pushing them to a new 2022-high," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "As crude prices continue to climb, pump prices will likely follow suit."