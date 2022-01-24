Watch
News

Actions

Gas prices hold steady in metro Detroit, averaging $3.21 per gallon

items.[0].image.alt
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
A motorist puts gas in his car at a Shell station Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to know why the state's gas prices are higher than the rest of the country. Newsom asked the California Energy Commission on Tuesday for an analysis of the state's gas prices by May 15. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
California High Gas Prices
Posted at 5:49 AM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 05:49:57-05

(WXYZ) — The average gas price in Michigan jumped 9 cents, setting a new 2022 high, according to AAA Michigan.

According to the organization, prices in Michigan are now an average of $3.24 per gallon, 13 cents more than this time last month and 96 cents more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, prices held steady at an average of $3.21 per gallon, which is 90 cents more than this time last year.

Data from the Energy Information Administration found gas stocks rose, but gas demand also rose. That small rise in demand put it in the typcial range for winter driving season.

"Despite an increase in gasoline stocks, higher crude oil prices helped put pressure on Michigan pump prices pushing them to a new 2022-high," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "As crude prices continue to climb, pump prices will likely follow suit."

  • Most expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($3.31), Lansing ($3.28), Jackson ($3.27)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Ann Arbor ($3.20), Metro Detroit ($3.21), Benton Harbor ($3.22)
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!