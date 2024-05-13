Gas prices hold steady this week in metro Detroit

Gas prices in Michigan increased a bit from last week to an average of $3.64 per gallon, according to AAA Michigan.

That price is 5 cents less than this time last month but still 29 cents more than this time last year, according to AAA.

The agency reports that drivers are paying an average of $54 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, which is about $4 cheaper from 2023's highest price last August.

In metro Detroit, prices held steady at $3.59 per gallon, which is 22 cents more than this time last year.

AAA reports that gas demand rose and gas stocks increased, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.

"Michigan motorists are seeing a slight increase in prices at the pump," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If demand falls alongside rising supply, gas prices could move lower."

