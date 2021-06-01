Gas prices in Detroit jump 8 cents to $3.07 per gallon

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Detroit have jumped 8 cents per gallon in the past week to $3.07 per gallon. That's according to GasBuddy's survey of more than 1,700 gas stations.

Those prices are 28.6 cents higher than this time a month ago and $1.11 per gallon higher than this time a year ago.

The cheapest price in Detroit is at $2.72 per gallon, while the most expensive is $3.49 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

The national average gas price is also up to $3.04 per gallon.

"With the summer driving season now officially begun, gas prices have clung to a $3 per gallon average on continued strong demand as Americans take to the roads amidst a continued economic recovery," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Through Sunday, U.S. gasoline demand was very strong over the weekend, with Friday and Sunday both setting new COVID-19 records for gasoline consumption for their respective day of week, according to GasBuddy data.

Historical gasoline prices in Detroit and the national average going back ten years:

June 1, 2020: $1.97/g (U.S. Average: $1.98/g)

June 1, 2019: $2.83/g (U.S. Average: $2.81/g)

June 1, 2018: $3.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.96/g)

June 1, 2017: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.38/g)

June 1, 2016: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

June 1, 2015: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

June 1, 2014: $3.88/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)

June 1, 2013: $3.85/g (U.S. Average: $3.60/g)

June 1, 2012: $3.64/g (U.S. Average: $3.61/g)

June 1, 2011: $3.95/g (U.S. Average: $3.77/g)