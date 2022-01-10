Gas prices in metro Detroit and Michigan rise this week

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan and metro Detroit are up this week, according to new information from AAA Michigan.

In the state, prices are up 8 cents to an average of $3.18 per gallon. That's four cents less than this time last month but still $1.01 more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, prices are up 1 cent to $3.23 per gallon, which is $1.02 more than this time last year.

Data from the Energy Information Administration found total domestic gasoline stocks rose by 10.1 million bbl, and gas demand decreased.

“Typically, pump prices decline due to lower gas demand and a rise in total stocks, but continued growth in the price of crude oil has helped to elevate pump prices,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.