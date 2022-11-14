Gas prices in metro Detroit drop 26 cents from last week

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan dropped 19 cents from last week to an average of $4.04 per gallon, according to AAA Michigan.

The agency reports that price is 23 cents less than this time last month but 64 cents more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, the gas price dropped 26 cents to an average of $3.94 per gallon, which is still 56 cents higher than this time last year.

AAA reports data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand increased and gas stocks decreased, but fluctuating oil prices are leading to limited price increases.

"The recent price spikes have reversed with Michigan motorists now seeing a double-digit drop in gas prices," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If oil prices continue to decline, pump prices could follow suit."