Gas prices in metro Detroit drop for second week in a row

Gas prices in Michigan are down once again after hitting yearly highs a couple of weeks ago, according to AAA Michigan.

The agency said prices in metro Detroit are down 10 cents from last week to an average of $3.76 per gallon. That's 10 cents more than this time last month but 8 cents less than this time last year.

Drivers are paying an average of $56 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, about $22 cheaper than the highest price in 2022 which came last June.

In metro Detroit, prices dropped 6 cents to an average of $3.79 per gallon, about 15 cents less than this time last year.

AAA reports data from the Energy Information Administration found that increased demand and growing stock levels brought prices down.

"Michigan drivers are seeing slightly lower prices at the pump as Labor Day approaches," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "An increase in gas demand heading into the holiday weekend could reverse this downward trend."

