Gas prices in metro Detroit fall after weeks on the rise

(WXYZ) - After weeks of seeing rising gas prices, the price at the pump fell in metro Detroit this week, according to GasBuddy.

They say the average price of gas is down 2.5 cents to $2.64 per gallon. That compares to the national average which is up .4 cents to $2.48 per gallon.

The news comes just a week after GasBuddy's annual report found that 2018 gas prices could be the highest in four years.

When looking at past gas prices, metro Detroit prices this week are 16.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago and 13.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

This is the highest gas price for the week in metro Detroit since 2014. Previous years prices were $2.48 in 2017, $1.86 in 2016, $1.90 in 2015, $3.1 in 2014 and $3.25 in 2013.