Gas prices in metro Detroit jump 15 cents, set new record of $4.59 per gallon

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan dropped slightly after setting a new record on Thursday, according to AAA Michigan.

AAA said the average price in the state is now $4.57, which is up 19 cents from a week ago and one cent less than the record of $4.58 per gallon on Thursday. It's also 64 cents more than this time last month and $1.64 more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, the average daily gas price increased to a new record of $4.59 per gallon. That's 15 cents more than last week and $1.58 more than this time last year.

According to AAA, data from the Energy Information Administration found total domestic gas stocks decreased while gas demand increased.

"Tighter supply and increased demand pushed Michigan pump prices higher last week," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "This supply and demand dynamic, combined with volatile crude prices, will likely continue to keep upward pressure on pump prices."