Gas prices in metro Detroit jump 8 cents to new 2021 high

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in metro Detroit increased this week while prices in the state decreased slightly, according to AAA Michigan.

According to AAA, prices dropped just one cent in the state to $3.20 per gallon. That's 18 cents more than this time last month and $1.03 more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, gas prices spiked 8 cents to $3.28 per gallon. That's $1.04 more than this time last year.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand decreased slightly while gas stocks increased. AAA expects crude oil to continue climbing through the end of summer.

“Gas prices rose last week as more than 1.4 million Michigan residents were expected to hit the road for the Independence Day holiday,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “After the sharp spike, motorists will likely see prices stabilize through this week.”