Gas prices in metro Detroit on the rise to start the new year

(WXYZ) - A new year means hope for drivers in metro Detroit that they'll see lower gas prices, but that's not the case, according to GasBuddy.

GasBuddy reports that prices in Detroit have risen 4.7 cents per gallon to $2.67 per gallon. That follows at 8.6 cents per gallon increase from last week.

The increase is nearly on par with the national average, which is up 3.9 cents per gallon to $2.48.

Gas prices in metro Detroit are 19.9 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and 17.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

Many areas are seeing significant increases, with Ann Arbor up 5 cents to $2.70, Flint up 13 cents ot $2.70 and Toledo up 14.3 cents to $2.55.

According to GasBuddy, it's the priciest start to a new year since 2014.