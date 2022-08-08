Gas prices in metro Detroit see 20-cent drop over the past week

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan dropped significantly for another week, according to AAA Michigan.

Prices in the state dropped 20 cents from last week to an average of $4.04 per gallon. That is an 85 cents drop compared to this time last month.

In metro Detroit, prices dropped about 19 cents to an average of $4.01 per gallon, which is 91 cents more than this time last year.

AAA reports data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand increased and gas demand stock decreased, which could slow price decreases in the coming weeks.

"If gas demand remains low and stocks continue to rise alongside falling crude prices, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decrease." said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.