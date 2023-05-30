Gas prices in metro Detroit see small increase after Memorial Day

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in metro Detroit saw a slight increase over the past week. It comes after a sharp increase ahead of Memorial Day

According to AAA Michigan, prices in the state are up 3 cents to an average of $3.60 per gallon. That's 10 cents more than this time last month but 99 cents less than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, prices are up about 7 cents to $3.59 per gallon, but still $1.09 less than this time last year.

Data from the Energy Information Administration, AAA said, found gas demanded increased, which has helped boost gas prices.

"An increase in demand ahead of Memorial Day helped to push Michigan pump prices slightly higher," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If gas demand declines post holiday, motorists could see some stability at the pump."

