Gas prices in Michigan continue to fall as we start November

Gas prices in Michigan continue to fall, according to the latest report from AAA Michigan released on Monday morning.

According to AAA, gas prices in the state dropped 11 cents from last week to an average of $2.97 per gallon. That's 20 cents less than this time last month and 21 cents less than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, gas prices held steady at an average of $3 per gallon, which is still 18 cents less than this time last year.

AAA reports that data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand increased while gas supply decreased.

Most expensive gas price averages:



Ann Arbor ($3.07)

Metro Detroit ($3.00)

Lansing ($2.98)

Least expensive gas price averages:

