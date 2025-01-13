Gas Prices in Michigan down 11 cents from last week

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices in the state of Michigan are down 11 cents from last week, with the average driver paying $3.03 per gallon for regular unleaded, according to the American Automobile Association.

That price is two cents less than this time last month and eight cents more than this time last year.

For a full 15-gallon tank of gas, drivers are paying an average of $45, down $12 from 2024's highest price last July.

Per Gas Buddy, average gas prices in Detroit are down 4.6 cents in the last week, at $3.06 a gallon. That price us up 10 cents from this time last year.

Here's a look at the most and least expensive gas prices in the state:



Most expensive gas price averages: Ann Arbor ($3.09), Metro Detroit ($3.08), Jackson ($3.02)

Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($2.88), Lansing ($2.96), Flint ($2.97)

You can find gas prices near you at this link.