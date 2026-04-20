Gas prices in Michigan down 15 cents from last week, down eight cents in metro Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices are down 15 cents across the state of Michigan from last week, the American Automobile Association reports.

On average, drivers in Michigan are paying $3.83 for regular unleaded fuel, down nine cents from last month and up 67 cents from this time last year.

This means for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, drivers are paying an average of $57, up $6 from last year's highest prices (August 2025).

"Michigan drivers are finally seeing some relief at the pump with gas prices falling double digits for the first time since February," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Swings at the pump may not be over, as volatility remains and prices could change quickly."

Gas prices in metro Detroit are also down; metro Detroit's average is $3.84/gallon, down eight cents from a week ago.

Here is a look at the cheapest and most expensive gas prices in the state:



Most expensive gas price averages: Benton Harbor ($3.92), Marquette ($3.89), Ann Arbor ($3.87)

Least expensive gas price averages: Flint ($3.69), Saginaw ($3.73), Jackson ($3.73)

More information on gas prices near you can be found at this link.