Gas Prices in Michigan down eight cents since last week, up 1 cent in metro Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices are down eight cents across the state of Michigan from a week ago, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

On average, drivers are now paying $3.09/gallon for regular unleaded fuel, down 14 cents since this time last month and 49 cents since this time last year.

For a full 15-gallon tank of gas, drivers are paying an average of $46, down $11 from 2024's highest prices.

Gas prices are up one cent ($3.16/gallon) since last week, down 40 cents since this time last year. Here's a look at the cheapest & most expensive gas around the state.

  • Most expensive gas price averages:  Ann Arbor ($3.18), Metro Detroit ($3.16), Grand Rapids ($3.03)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($2.98), Flint ($2.99), Marquette ($2.99)

