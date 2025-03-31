Gas Prices in Michigan down seven cents from last week, hold steady in Metro Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices are down seven cents since last week in the state of Michigan, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.10/gallon for regular unleaded, with is 12 cents more than this time last month and 53 cents less than this time last year.

Drivers are now paying an average of $46 for a 15-gallon tank of gas, down $15 from last year's highest total back in July.

Here is a look at the most expensive and cheapest gas prices;



Most expensive gas price averages: Jackson ($3.16), Ann Arbor ($3.15), Marquette ($3.13)

Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($2.89), Benton Harbor ($2.99), Saginaw ($3.05)

For a look at gas prices near you, click here.

