Watch Now
News

Actions

Gas Prices in Michigan down seven cents from last week, hold steady in Metro Detroit

Gas Prices
David Duprey/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bob Krueger holds up a gasoline pump nozzle for a photo after filling up a tank at his gasoline station in Clarence, N.Y., Monday, March 7, 2011. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
Gas Prices
Posted

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices are down seven cents since last week in the state of Michigan, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.10/gallon for regular unleaded, with is 12 cents more than this time last month and 53 cents less than this time last year.

Drivers are now paying an average of $46 for a 15-gallon tank of gas, down $15 from last year's highest total back in July.

Here is a look at the most expensive and cheapest gas prices;

  • Most expensive gas price averages:  Jackson ($3.16), Ann Arbor ($3.15),  Marquette ($3.13)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($2.89), Benton Harbor ($2.99), Saginaw ($3.05)

For a look at gas prices near you, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay on top of spring weather in metro Detroit!