Gas Prices in Michigan down six cents from last week

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas Prices in the state of Michigan are down six cents from last week, according to the American Automobile Association.

With this drop, Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.09 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, which is three cents more than this time last month and 12 cents more than this time last year.

For a full 15-gallon tank, drivers are paying an average of $46, down $11 from last year's highest price (July 2024).

Metro Detroit gas prices increased slightly this week, with the average prices now at $3.19 per gallon, up one cent since last week and 19 cents more than this time last year.

Here's a look at the most expensive and cheapest prices around the state.



Most expensive gas price averages: Metro Detroit ($3.19), Ann Arbor ($3.16), Marquette ($3.15)

Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($2.95), Benton Harbor ($2.98), Grand Rapids ($2.99)

You can find more info on gas prices near you at this link.