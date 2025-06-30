Gas prices in Michigan down slightly ahead of Fourth of July

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — After hitting a new 2025 high last week, gas prices in Michigan declined slightly, down three cents since this time last week, according to the American Automobile Association.

Drivers in Michigan are paying an average of $3.26/gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. That price is 13 cents more than this time last year, but 42 cents less than this time last year.

To fill a 15-gallon tank, drivers are paying an average of $48, down $9 from last year's highest average,

2.4 million Michiganders are expected to travel for the Fourth of July, but they'll save at the pump compared to last year, when gas was an average of $3.60/gallon.

"Drivers preparing to travel for Independence Day will be seeing cheaper prices at the pump this year," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Gas prices will likely face upward pressure as demand increases ahead of the holiday."

In metro Detroit, gas prices are down two cents from last week, now at $3.27/gallon. Here is a look at the priciest and cheapest gas in the state.



Most expensive gas price averages: Lansing ($3.30), Saginaw ($3.29), Ann Arbor ($3.29)

Least expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($2.99), Flint ($3.22), Traverse City ($3.22)

For more information on gas prices near you, click here.