Gas Prices in Michigan down three cents from last week

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas Prices across the state of Michigan are down three cents from last week, according to the American Automobile Association.

Drivers are now paying an average of $3.07 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. That price is down seven cents from last month and 16 cents from this time last year.

This means that for a 15-gallon tank of gas, drivers are paying an average of $46, $11 cheaper than last year's highest price back in July.

Here's a look at the priciest and cheapest gas prices across the state:



Most expensive gas price averages: Ann Arbor ($3.15), Metro Detroit ($3.14), Marquette ($3.06)

Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($2.97), Benton Harbor ($2.98), Grand Rapids ($3.00)

