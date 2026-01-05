Gas prices in Michigan down to lowest average in nearly five years to kick off 2026

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices in the state of Michigan are down 11 cents since this time last week, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Drivers in Michigan are now paying an average of $2.70 per gallon, down 18 cents from this time last month and 44 cents from this time last year.

This means that for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, Michigan drivers are paying an average of $40, down $10 from 2025's highest prices back in August.

An AAA spokesperson tells us that despite recent developments in Venezuela, oil prices remain relatively stable in the U.S., with Friday's closing price for crude oil set at $57.32. That's up 58 cents since a week ago.

"Gas prices across Michigan have dropped, with motorists seeing the lowest pump prices since February of 2021," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.

Gas prices in metro Detroit are also down, albeit slightly. Metro Detroit's current average is $2.77 per gallon, down four cents since last week and down 34 cents since this time last year.

Here's a look at the priciest and cheapest gas prices in the state:



Most expensive gas price averages: Ann Arbor ($2.82), Jackson ($2.77), Metro Detroit ($2.77)

Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($2.50), Grand Rapids ($2.53), Marquette ($2.53)

To find more gas prices near you, click here.