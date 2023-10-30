Gas prices in Michigan drop to lowest price since March

Gas prices in Michigan have fallen for another week and are now the cheapest price since March, according to AAA Michigan.

The agency reports that prices in the state are down 9 cents to an average of $3.31 per gallon. That's 37 cents less than this time last month and 65 cents less than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, prices dropped 6 cents to $3.36 per gallon, which is about 51 cents than this time last year.

AAA reports that gas demand decreased and gas stocks increased, which combined with declining oil prices, contributed to lower pump prices.

"Michigan motorists continue to see lower prices at the pump as gas prices drop to the lowest since early March," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If oil prices continue to descend, drivers can expect further price drops at the pump in the weeks ahead."

