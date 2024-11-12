Gas prices in Michigan drop to the lowest prices since February

Gas prices in metro Detroit are down 12 cents from last week, according to the latest data from AAA Michigan.

The agency reported Monday that prices are now an average of $3.04 per gallon in the state. That's down 28 cents from last month and 36 cents from this time last year.

In metro Detroit, gas prices dropped 7 cents to an average of $3.10 per gallon, which is 30 cents less than the same time last year.

According to AAA, data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand dropped slightly and gas stocks rose.

"Michigan gas prices have dropped to the lowest prices since February," AAA spokespserson Adrienne Woodland said in a statement. "If gasoline stocks continue to rise, alongside lower demand, pump prices could drop further."

