Gas prices in Michigan hold steady since last week

David Duprey/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bob Krueger holds up a gasoline pump nozzle for a photo after filling up a tank at his gasoline station in Clarence, N.Y., Monday, March 7, 2011. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices in the state of Michigan are the exact same as they were last week, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Michigan drivers are paying an average of $3.04 for a gallon of regular unleaded. That's down three cents from this time last month and down 55 cents from this time last year.

This means for an 15-gallon tank of gas, drivers are paying an average of $5, down $12 from last year's highest price.

Metro Detroit gas prices are an average of $3.04/gallon, the same as last week. Here's a look at the cheapest and most expensive gas in the state:

  • Most expensive gas price averages:  Lansing ($3.07), Grand Rapids ($3.07), Jackson ($3.07)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($2.97), Traverse City ($3.00), Flint ($3.01)

