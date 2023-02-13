Gas prices in Michigan & metro Detroit drop once again

Gas prices in Michigan and in metro Detroit saw another drop over the past week, according to AAA Michigan.

The organization reports that gas prices in the state dropped 8 cents to an average of $3.31 per gallon. That's 2 cents more than this time last month but 5 cents less than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, AAA reports the price dropped 8 cents to an average of $3.37 per gallon, which is 2 cents less than this time last year.

Data from the Energy Information Administration saw gas demand dropped slightly, which could explain why prices are declining.

"Gas prices across Michigan continue to decline," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If gas demand remains low amid growing total domestic stocks, pump prices will drop further."