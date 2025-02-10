Gas prices in Michigan rise slightly this week, AAA says

Gas prices in Michigan are up from last week, according to AAA Michigan, but still cheaper than this same time last year.

According to AAA, the average price for gas in the state rose 7 cents to an average of $3.10 per gallon. That's 3 cents more than this time last month but 12 cents less than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, gas prices also increased about 1 cent to $3.15 per gallon, but that's still 6 cents cheaper than this time last year.

AAA reports data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand increased while gas production decreased.

"Motorists across Michigan are seeing higher prices at the pump compared to this time last week," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.

