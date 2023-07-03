Gas prices in Michigan see 2-cent increase ahead of Fourth of July

Gas prices in Michigan and metro Detroit are up slightly but still way down compared to last year around the Fourth of July.

According to AAA Michigan, the average price of gas is $3.54 per gallon, up 2 cents from last week, but still $1.42 less than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, the average price is up 3 cents to $3.58 per gallon, which is $1.48 less than this time last year.

Data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand decreased slightly and gas stocks increased, which is helping limit gas price increases.

"Michigan gas prices held steady over the holiday weekend, seeing only a slight increase ahead of July 4th," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Despite the slight increase in pump prices, Michigan drivers are still paying $1.42 less than this time last year."

