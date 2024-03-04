Gas prices in Michigan see massive increase, set new 2024 high

Gas prices in Michigan set a new 2024 high on Monday after seeing a massive spike, according to AAA Michigan.

The agency reprots prices jumped 20 cents from last week to an average of $3.45 per gallon. That's 45 cents more than this time last month and 4 cents more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, prices jumped 19 cents to $3.44 per gallon, according to AAA.

Data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand increased while gas stocks decreased.

"Michigan motorists are seeing the highest gas prices since October 2023," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If demand continues to grow alongside tighter supply, pump prices may continue to increase."

