Gas prices across Michigan and metro Detroit are dropping as we head toward the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to AAA Michigan, the average price of gas in Michigan is down 24 cents over the last week to an average of $3.57 per gallon.

Compared to last month, prices have dropped $1.04 on average, but it's still 44 cents per gallon more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, the price of gas dropped 20 cents to an average of $3.61 per gallon.

"Gas prices in Michigan continue to fall, dropping another 24 cents ahead of Thanksgiving," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "While that's good news for holiday travelers, drivers will still face higher prices at the pump than last year."