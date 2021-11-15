Gas prices in Michigan see slight drop from 2021 high

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan dropped slightly after setting a 2021 high last week.

According to AAA Michigan, prices are down 3 cents to an average of $3.40 per gallon. That's still 8 cents more than this time last month and $1.33 more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, the average price also dropped 2 cents to $3.38 per gallon, which is still $1.33 more than this time last year.

AAA Michigan said data from the Energy Information Administration found gas stocks decreased and demand also dropped.

“The decrease in demand has contributed to some slight price relief at the pump for drivers,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “However, pump prices will likely remain elevated as long as oil prices are above $80 per barrel.”