Gas prices in Michigan see slight drop once again this week

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan and metro Detroit dropped once again this week.

According to AAA Michigan, gas prices in the state dropped 3 cents to an average of $3.32 per gallon. That's 4 cents more than this time last month and $1.37 more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, prices dropped a cent to $3.36 per gallon, which is $1.37 more than this time last year.

"While crude oil prices dropped sharply after Thanksgiving, it may not immediately lead to lower pump prices,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If crude bounces back near $80 a barrel, then gas prices will likely remain elevated.”