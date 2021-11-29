Watch
News

Actions

Gas prices in Michigan see slight drop once again this week

items.[0].image.alt
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
A motorist puts gas in his car at a Shell station Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to know why the state's gas prices are higher than the rest of the country. Newsom asked the California Energy Commission on Tuesday for an analysis of the state's gas prices by May 15. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
California High Gas Prices
Posted at 5:40 AM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 05:40:58-05

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan and metro Detroit dropped once again this week.

According to AAA Michigan, gas prices in the state dropped 3 cents to an average of $3.32 per gallon. That's 4 cents more than this time last month and $1.37 more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, prices dropped a cent to $3.36 per gallon, which is $1.37 more than this time last year.

"While crude oil prices dropped sharply after Thanksgiving, it may not immediately lead to lower pump prices,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If crude bounces back near $80 a barrel, then gas prices will likely remain elevated.”

  • Most expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($3.40), Ann Arbor ($3.39), Traverse City ($3.37)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Grand Rapids ($3.22), Lansing ($3.27), Flint ($3.27)
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!