Gas prices in Michigan see small drop, while a slight increase reported in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan decreased slightly while prices in metro Detroit saw a slight increase, according to AAA Michigan.

The company reports that in Michigan, the average price dropped 2 cents per gallon to an average of $4.14 per gallon. That's 64 cents more than this time last month an $1.47 more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, AAA said the price increased about 1 cent per gallon to an average of $4.19 per gallon. That's $1.47 more than this time last year.

The average cost for a full 15-gallon tank of gas is about $62, an increase of about $11 from when prices were highest last November.

AAA reports data from the Energy Information Administration found gas stocks fell and gas demand decreased, which is contributing to price decreases, but an increase in oil is slowing that decline.

"Michigan drivers saw a slight decline in gas prices despite an increase in crude oil prices," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If oil prices continue to rise, pump prices will likely follow suit, reversing from the current downward trend."