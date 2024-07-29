Gas prices in Michigan set new 2024 high amid refinery issues, increased demand

Gas prices in Michigan set a new 2024 high last week, according to AAA Michigan.

The average price of gas across the state hit $3.81 on Friday, according to AAA Michigan. Prices dropped slightly over the weekend to an average of $3.78.

That's still up 10 cents from a week ago, 8 cents more than this time last month and 12 cents more than this time last year..

In metro Detroit, prices increased to $3.70 per gallon, about 6 cents more than last week and 3 cents more than this time last year.

According to AAA, data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand rose unexpectedly and gas stocks fell.

"Michigan drivers are seeing much higher prices at the pump as the state average set a new 2024-high on Friday," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Refinery issues in Joliet, Illinois, alongside higher gasoline demand, have led to an increase in gas prices across the upper Midwest."

