Gas prices in Michigan spike 13 cents this week to $2.84 per gallon on average

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan spiked this week to an average of $2.84 per gallon, according to AAA Michigan. That's up 13 cents compared to last week, and 11 cents more than this time last month.

Compared to last year, the price is about $1.21 more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, gas prices also increased about 10 cents to $2.83 per gallon, which is $1.19 more than this time last year.

According to AAA Michigan, gasoline stocks dropped for the week ending March 26, which sent inventories to their lowest levels since December 2020.

“Tightening supplies helped Michigan drivers see a spike in pump prices last week” AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said. “After hitting a new 2019-high on Thursday, Michigan gas prices have slowly declined over the past few days.”