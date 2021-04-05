Watch
Gas prices in Michigan spike 13 cents this week to $2.84 per gallon on average

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
A motorist puts gas in his car at a Shell station Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to know why the state's gas prices are higher than the rest of the country. Newsom asked the California Energy Commission on Tuesday for an analysis of the state's gas prices by May 15. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Posted at 5:30 AM, Apr 05, 2021
(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan spiked this week to an average of $2.84 per gallon, according to AAA Michigan. That's up 13 cents compared to last week, and 11 cents more than this time last month.

Compared to last year, the price is about $1.21 more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, gas prices also increased about 10 cents to $2.83 per gallon, which is $1.19 more than this time last year.

According to AAA Michigan, gasoline stocks dropped for the week ending March 26, which sent inventories to their lowest levels since December 2020.

“Tightening supplies helped Michigan drivers see a spike in pump prices last week” AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said. “After hitting a new 2019-high on Thursday, Michigan gas prices have slowly declined over the past few days.”

  • Most expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($2.90), Jackson ($2.88), Saginaw ($2.85)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($2.78), Benton Harbor ($2.80), Grand Rapids ($2.83)
