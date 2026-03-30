Gas prices in Michigan up four cents in past week, down 1 cent in metro Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan are up four cents from last week, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

On average, drivers are paying an average of $3.96/gallon for regular unleaded fuel, up 97 cents since this time last month and up 82 cents since this time last year.

This means that for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, drivers are paying an average of $59, up around $8 from last year's highest prices (August 2025).

Gas prices decreased slightly in metro Detroit. The average in metro Detroit is $2.92/gallon, down 1 cent from last week but up 81 cents from this time last year.

Here's a look at the priciest and cheapest gas prices across the state:



Most expensive gas price averages: Benton Harbor ($4.08), Jackson ($4.06, Lansing ($3.99)

Least expensive gas price averages: Flint ($3.86), Marquette ($3.90), Metro Detroit ($3.92)

For more information on gas prices near you, click here.