Gas Prices in Michigan up seven cents from last week

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices in the state of Michigan are up seven cents from last week, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

On average, Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.15 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, four cents less this time last year and 45 cents less than this time last July.

Drivers are paying an average of $47 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline, down $10 from the highest 2024 prices back in July.

Gas prices in metro Detroit stayed steady, with the current average being $3.11, the exact same as last week's average and down 50 cents since this time last year.

Here's a look at the cheapest and most expensive gas in Michigan:



Most expensive gas price averages: Saginaw ($3.20), Ann Arbor ($3.19), Lansing ($3.18)

Least expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($3.04), Traverse City ($3.07), Metro Detroit ($3.11)

You can find more information on gas prices near you at AAA's website.