Gas prices in Michigan up slightly heading into Memorial Day Weekend

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan are up 12 cents since last week, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Michigan drivers are paying an average of $3.18 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, the same exact price as this time last month and 38 cents less than this time last year.

This means that on average, Michigan drivers are paying an average of $47 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, down $10 from last year's highest prices.

“Many drivers across Michigan are seeing higher gas prices heading into Memorial Day," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Despite this increase, drivers will still find lower pump prices compared to last year's holiday."

Gas prices also increased slightly in metro Detroit, with the average up two cents to $3.11/gallon, 46 cents less than this time last year.

Here are a look at gas prices across the state:



Most expensive gas price averages: Lansing ($3.28), Grand Rapids ($3.26), Benton Harbor ($3.23)

Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($2.95), Marquette ($3.07), Metro Detroit ($3.11)

For more information on gas prices near you, click here.

