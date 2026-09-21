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Gas prices jump 62 cents in Michigan last week; $1.75 per gallon higher than this time last year

Gas Prices
David Duprey/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bob Krueger holds up a gasoline pump nozzle for a photo after filling up a tank at his gasoline station in Clarence, N.Y., Monday, March 7, 2011. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
Gas Prices
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Gas prices in Michigan jumped 62 cents in a week to set a new 2026 high, according to AAA Michigan.

The agency said that drivers are now paying an average of $4.93 per gallon in Michigan, which is 72 cents more than this time last month and $1.75 more than this time last year.

According to AAA, drivers are paying an average of $74 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, about $23 more than 2025's highest price in August.

Diesel prices set a record high once again on Monday with an average of $6.81 per gallon.

  • Most expensive gas price averages:  Ann Arbor ($4.97), Lansing ($4.95), Jackson ($4.95)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($4.79), Traverse City ($4.85), Flint ($4.90)

The average gas price is approaching the record high gas price of $5.22 which was set on June 22, 2022.

Check the Detroit traffic map!