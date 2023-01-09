Gas prices jump once again in Michigan due to higher demand, tighter supply

Gas prices in Michigan and metro Detroit continue to rise as we move through the new year, according to AAA Michigan.

The organization reports that prices in Michigan are up 13 cents from last week to an average of $3.32 per gallon.

That's 1 cent more than this time last month and 14 cents more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, the price is up 11 cents to $3.31 per gallon, about 9 cents more than this time last year.

Data found that gas demand rose and gas stocks fell, and tighter supply and higher demand are pushing prices higher.

"Michigan motorists continue to see higher pump prices are we move further into the new year," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "As demand remains robust and stocks remain tight, drivers could continue to see pump prices increase."