Gas prices jump up to $3.08/gallon to kick off December

David Duprey/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bob Krueger holds up a gasoline pump nozzle for a photo after filling up a tank at his gasoline station in Clarence, N.Y., Monday, March 7, 2011. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas Prices are up seven cents a gallon from last week in the state of Michigan, according to the American Automotive Association.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.08/gallon for regular unleaded, which is 11 cents less than the beginning of November and four cents less than this time last year.

On average, drivers are paying $46 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline, a $12 discount from 2023's highest price.

"With a record breaking number of travelers on the roadways for Thanksgiving, motorists in Michigan are now seeing higher prices at the pump," said Howard Hughey, Public Affairs Director, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If demands drops after the holiday, gas prices could possibly follow suit."

Here's a breakdown of gas prices across the state:

  • Most expensive gas price averages:  Jackson ($3.15), Lansing ($3.15), Ann Arbor ($3.15)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($3.02), Detroit ($3.05), Marquette ($3.07)

More info on the state's gas prices canbe found at this link.

