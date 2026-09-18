Gas prices near $5 a gallon in metro Detroit are squeezing DoorDash and gig workers

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices pushing $5 a gallon across metro Detroit are hitting gig workers especially hard — particularly those who drive for companies like Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash.

DoorDashers picking up groceries at local Dash Marts say high gas prices are cutting into their bottom lines. They make a delivery, bring in a set amount of cash, and then subtract the cost of gas — a cost that keeps climbing.

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Metro Detroit gig workers struggle as gas prices near $5 a gallon

Musleh Johnny, a DoorDash driver, said the recent spike at the pump has gone too far.

"It's messed up. Totally messed up. It's too much, gas prices, you know? I'm very, very disappointed. $5 a gallon has totally messed up our condition," said Johnny.

Dashers in Ferndale say DoorDash does not adjust payouts based on fluctuating gas prices, meaning every cent more at the pump comes directly out of their pockets.

Shanice Johnican drives for both DoorDash and Uber while also working a full-time job. She said the math has become nearly impossible to ignore.

"I used to be able to throw $20 in the tank and go for a whole day, and now it's like I'm stopping every other order to put a few dollars in to kind of make it," explained Johnican.

On some trips, Johnican said the cost of gas wipes out the earnings from an entire order.

"I stopped at a gas station. It was $5 a gallon. And I'm like, I just made a $10 order. That's half my order for one gallon of gas," said Johnican.

Outside a Dash Mart in Canton, Cheryl Coleman-Brown said the added fuel costs amount to a pay cut.

"It's been very hard with these gas prices, and they're not giving us any extra money for dashing with these prices," said Coleman-Brown.

Coleman-Brown said she is not ready for $5-a-gallon gas.

"Oh my God. I'm not ready. I'm not ready for that. I'm definitely not ready for that," she added.

Dashers say there are two things customers can do when placing an order: add a little extra tip to help offset the cost of gas, and be kind.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

