Gas prices nearing $4 per gallon in some parts of metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — If you're planning to travel over Labor Day weekend, you may want to factor in rising gas prices. We're flirting with prices around $4 per gallon in metro Detroit.

AAA Michigan shows the state's current average price is $3.92 per gallon, but we've seen some local stations already selling gas for $4 per gallon or more.

The current average gas price is about 37 higher than this same time last month, and only 3 cents cheaper than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, the average price is around $3.88 per gallon, 30 cents higher than a month ago and 11 cents less than a year ago.

On average right now, AAA said it will cost about $58 to fill up a 15-gallon tank with regular unleaded gas.

Part of the reason why there's been a rise in prices is because Russia and Saudi Arabia have reduced the amount of global supply in oil.

With the extreme heat bearing down in the U.S., some refineries have been struggling to function properly.

The most expensive prices in the state are in Traverse City, Marquette and Jackson with prices ranging from $3.96-$3.97 per gallon, according to AAA.

The cheapest prices are in Ann Arbor, metro Detroit and Benton Harbor.