Gas prices on the rise in Michigan, but still lower than this time last year

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in metro Detroit and Michigan are rising compared to last week, according to the latest data from AAA Michigan.

According to AAA, gas prices in the state are up 12 cents to an average of $3.38 per gallon. That's 9 cents less than this time last month and 30 cents less than this time last year.

WATCH BELOW: What to expect with gas prices this fall in metro Detroit

What to expect with gas prices this fall after a recent hike

In metro Detroit, AAA reports that prices are up 10 cents to $3.38 per gallon on average, which is still 38 cents less than this time last year.

The agency said that Energy Information Administration data found gas demand increased slightly.

"Drivers across Michigan are seeing higher prices at the pump," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If demand drops, we could see gas prices follow suit."

