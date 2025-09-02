Gas prices reach 2025 high in Michigan, down slightly in metro Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices reached a 2025 high in Michigan last week, with the state average at the pump up 15 cents since last month.

The average price is currently $3.30/gallon, after climbing to $3.39/gallon on August 27. That $3.30 average is up one cent since a week ago, and down seven cents than this time last year.

For a 15-gallon tank, drivers are paying an average of $49, down $8 from last year's highest price.

Metro Detroit's average price also sits at $3.30, down one cent since last week and 11 cents since last year.

Here is a look at the priciest and cheapest gas prices in the state:



Most expensive gas price averages: Ann Arbor ($3.37), Benton Harbor ($3.34), Lansing ($3.32)

Least expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($3.13), Traverse City ($3.16), Flint ($3.22)

For more information on gas prices near you, click here.