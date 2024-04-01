Gas prices rise 5 cents in Michigan after dropping last week

Gas prices are up 5 cents in Michigan from last week, according to the latest report from AAA Michigan.

Gas prices up 5 cents

The average price of gas in the state is now $3.62 per gallon, which is 31 cents more than this time last month and 9 cents more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, prices are up about 2 cents to an average of $3.58 per gallon, which is 8 cents more than this time last year.

Data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand dropped slightly, but rising oil prices are keeping gas prices high.

"Despite the slight decrease in demand, Michigan gas prices are up compared to last week," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Pump prices will likely face upward pressure if gasoline stocks continue to decrease alongside rising oil prices."

