Gas prices see a significant jump in metro Detroit to start 2023

Gas prices are up across metro Detroit and Michigan to start 2023, according to AAA Michigan.

The organization said prices saw a large jump from last week.

In metro Detroit, prices went up 19 cents to an average of $3.21 per gallon. That's still 1 cent less than this time last year.

In Michigan, prices went up 21 cents to an average of $3.20 pe gallon, which is still 29 cents less than this time last month but about 10 cents higher than this time last year.

"Michigan motorists are seeing higher gas prices as they ring in 2023," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "An increase in crude oil prices to close out 2022, along with a busy holiday travel season have led to higher pump prices."